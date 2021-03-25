As vaccines are distributed, some businesses declare they survived the pandemic

With many small businesses closing, some managed to stay afloat. As more people receive vaccinations, many say they survived the COVID-19 pandemic.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — For many service businesses, the pandemic replaced their usual clients with hopelessness. More than a year after it all started, many said they are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, finding hope for the future.

May said that they survived one of the most challenging times yet.

But they also said they are not going to forget where it all started.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen, we don’t know how long it’s going to last, or how are our employees going to survive — how our family’s going to survive,” said John Ferie, who owns Finn's Irish Restaurant and Tavern.

He said that he knew what was at stake when he had to close more than a year ago.

“It was just catastrophic. Your whole livelihood through your mind flashes through your eyes, not only for yourself but for the folks that have trusted you with their livelihood,” Ferie said.

The pandemic was even harder for him, since his family was thousands of miles away, across an ocean and international borders.

“Being from Ireland, all of a sudden the walls move in on you and your world becomes very claustrophobic,” said Ferie.

John is not the only one who faced uncertainty and isolation through the pandemic. Sandy Whitt, a bartender at Studio X, is a single mom and was fighting to put food on the table.

“For the first time in my life of being a mom, I couldn’t do nothing,” Whitt said.

Through the pandemic, that fear and uncertainty built up. She said they knew they needed money to live, but going to work meant facing potentially fatal health risks.

“I’m not able to work, and then the next day I’m not able to work, and then the next day I’m not able to work — it eventually builds up to 'now I’m scared,'” said Whitt.

Ferie said fear built up in his business too and that he grew wary of people who could walk in and spread the coronavirus. He said he knew the health risks of the pandemic too, just as much as the financial challenges.

“It’s the abyss of the unknown,” he said.

More than a year later, with curfews extended fewer safety restrictions in place, there’s hope among the business community once again.

“We thank the lord we’ve come this far, and we want to bless everyone that keeps coming in to support us,” Ferie said.

He said that he believed no matter how bad it was, it would have to get better.

”I promise you, it does get better. It may not seem like it, at all but it does get better,” said Whitt.