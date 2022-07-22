New Café and bookshop combination heading to Fountain City soon

Fable Hollow Coffee and Bookshoppe is planning to open in the Fountain City area this fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — North Knoxville will soon have a new bookstore, where people can order a latté and enjoy a nice read at the end of a stressful day.

The Fable Hollow Coffee and Bookshoppe said they got their store's signage and are planning to open to Fountain City in the fall. They are located near the shopping center with Party City, just off Old Broadway. On July 11, they posted a video on YouTube that show their process for signing the lease for the new storefront.

"This has been a dream of ours for quite some time now, so we are so excited to finally announce our physical home," they said on social media.

They announced their plans for the store in October 2021. They were founded by Alyssa Stewart and Casey Jessen, according to a video posted on their YouTube account.

Among the staff picks is Maus, a Pulitzer-prize-winning graphic novel that explores a Jewish man's experiences during the Holocaust. It recently received national attention after educators in an East Tennessee county voted to remove it from their curriculum.