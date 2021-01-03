Free virtual diversity business expo this Thursday

Registration is free and required for attendees.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The East Tennessee Purchasing Association’s will host a business expo this Thursday for minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned and small businesses.

The event will take place virtually on Thursday, March 4 from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Knoxville Area Urban League, Tennessee Small Business Development Center, SCORE, Knoxville Chamber and Knoxville Entrepreneur Center will participate in the expo.

There will also be representatives with Knoxville police and Emergency Medical Services, information technology, fleet, engineering, library, the Knoxville health department, schools, public works, agriculture and parks and recreation.

“This year, we also are providing attendees an opportunity for networking and prequalification with local general contractors on upcoming projects," said Pamela Cotham, assistant purchasing agent in the City of Knoxville’s Small Business and Diversity Outreach Office. "We encourage everyone to come prepared to share information about your company’s capabilities and promote your business.”

Registration is free and required for attendees.