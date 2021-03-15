Local cafe hosts outdoor market to support small businesses

The owner of the Hey Bear Cafe said the pandemic was tough on the business financially so now they want to give back.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One small business is helping out other small businesses in her parking lot.

On Sunday afternoon, the Hey Bear Cafe in West Knoxville hosted an outdoor market.

People were able to enjoy food from local food trucks, listen to live music and shop from local vendors.

The owner of the Hey Bear Cafe said the pandemic was tough on the business financially so now they want to give back.

"I want to help them too because we are in this together. They were like, 'Thank you so much. Finally, I can make money. Finally, I can survive.' So they're really excited as well," Vicky Shyr said.