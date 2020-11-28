Locals make Small Business Saturday count in Downtown Knoxville

Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's an important day that helps emphasize the need to support locally-owned small businesses nationwide.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Small business Saturday occurs every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

"I guess the big thing for us is just making people feel comfortable and keeping things nice and clean," said Earth to Old City's Paula West.

An emphasis on keeping things clean was just one of the things that made this Small Business Saturday different from the ones in years past.

Masks, social distancing, and even hand sanitizer could be spotted at businesses downtown.

While many businesses have stayed open, many crafters and makers in Knoxville haven't had the same opportunities that a normal year would present.

"We went from having 50 to 100 markets in a year to maybe having eight to ten," Georgia Vogel of Honeymouth mentioned.

There was a sense of community on Saturday afternoon as local shoppers came to support small businesses.

As many shoppers turn to online shopping to avoid crowds, Saturday's displays were important opportunities for local businessmen and women who have powered through what has been a tough year.