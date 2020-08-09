Maryville small business adapts to changes after reopening, sees overwhelming support from community

Many small businesses are taking advantage of any chance to rebound from all the days they were forced to close.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — It was a big weekend for small businesses. Three days off gave customers some free time to shop and eat out.

Many small businesses are taking advantage of any chance to rebound from all the days they were forced to close.

Four months ago in Maryville, Joy Carver opened her doors back up. It was a big moment for her small business, but one that came with a lot of change.

"It seems to be very positive trending for us in terms of seeing people's comfort level of getting out," said Carver.

But getting to that moment took effort and resilience.

"We couldn't throw our hands up, we had to sink or swim so I love that everybody around us was like we're here with you," she said.

Ever since Dandy Lions Gifts reopened, Carver said the community's support has been overwhelming.

"I watch it as people come and say we just couldn't imagine our town without you and I'm so grateful for you. I'm thinking we're just a shop but I think they know we help define that community."

That's no surprise. Blount County ranked eighth in the state for visitor expenditures at just over $425 million in 2019. An increase of nearly $18 million from 2018 and over $168 million from 2009.

"Our Chamber of Commerce went over and above going what do you need how can we support you."

In the short term, businesses like this one will work to survive the year by getting creative for the holidays. Adapting to the reality of the pandemic, but doing their best to maintain their small-town charm.

"It's not just a gift shop. We have a little bit of the personality of our town and we have felt appreciated and that has been such a treasure."

The Paycheck Protection Program helped hundreds of East Tennessee businesses reopen.