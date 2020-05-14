Despite the slow economy -- a new auto shop will open in South Knoxville next week.

DIY Garage Knox plans to open Monday, May 18 at 6001 Chapman Highway.

The business gave people a sneak peek of what to expect Wednesday night. The event included refreshments and a chance to have pictures taken with their car by a professional automotive photographer.

Anyone from auto hobbyists to those just needing to do a few tuneups can reserve a bay complete with a lift and tools to work on their vehicles.

Knoxville police officer B.K. Hardin owns the shop. He said he came up with the idea to help people save money.

"I still work with the Knoxville Police Department as my regular day job, but I've got some really good people that are working with me here that will help keep this running. This is just sort of a passion on the side, but it's something that we hope will really grow," Hardin said.

