Pedal Java hosts 'Savor the Sweet' event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, Pedal Java hosted a free "Savor the Sweet" event for those in need of a little "pick me up."
This was their way of giving back to the community after COVID-19 shut them down.
They had a number of drink specials from frappuccinos to coffee and even a unicorn-inspired drink.
The business is fully mobile, and they've used a number of different strategies to help during the pandemic.
"I would say we're just not afraid to pivot, do something different. If what you're doing is not going to work because of the virus, try something different. We had huge social media accounts before and we relied on social media to get us through advertising our products and that's a free tool for any business to say 'hey this is a new thing we're doing,'" owner Ashley Mrozkowski said.
Pedal Java is currently selling bagged coffee online.