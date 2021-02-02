South Knoxville breweries tapping into the marathon day spirit

Here's what three local businesses on the route of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon are doing to celebrate the day!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Local businesses stationed along the route for the 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon are prepping for a big crowd tomorrow morning.

Some businesses are opening their doors early. Off of Island Home Avenue in South Knoxville, Trailhead Beer Market will be there at 8 a.m.

They typically open at 2 p.m. on Sundays; however, the marathon calls for a special occasion.

The Appalachian Mountain Bike Club will be there are 8 a.m. to start setting up the water station for marathon runners.

Grant Barton, on the board with AMBC alongside Joe Jennings, the owner at Trailhead Beer Market, will be running the table. People are encouraged to come out, grab a beer and cheer on the athletes as they run the last stretch of the route.

Also in South Knoxville, Southside Garage will open its doors at noon.

"It's family-friendly. It's dog-friendly. We've got drinks for all the adults, all the kids, everybody in between," said Nathan Larson, a manager at Southside Garage.

The restaurant couples as a food truck park and a bar. It is located off of Sevier Avenue.

"So, you're gonna get a good, front-seat view of the marathon that's going on," Larson said.

In the back of the establishment, there are massive connect-5 squares and cornhole boards for the whole family to enjoy.

Less than a block over is Hi-Wire Brewing.

"We luckily are on the path and will be for the marathon race. So, I want to say about two hours after it starts, runners should be hitting Sevier Avenue for the end of the marathon course," said Cally Broome, the manager at Hi-Wire.

Broome said the brewery has a fun day planned for everyone who wants to come out and support both local businesses and runners in the marathon. They will open at noon, and have live music by a Knoxville native.

Additionally, runners will get a special surprise.

"For runners themselves, we're doing half-off beer for their first pour when they come in," Broome said.

However, the thing that tied all of these local breweries together is their support for one another. They all want the day to be a huge success.