TN Dept. of Revenue: 25,000 TN businesses have not yet claimed COVID-19 relief payments

Businesses have until Sept. 25 to confirm their information and get up to $30,000 in no-cost funds from the Tennessee Business Relief Program.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Businesses in Tennessee are eligible for up to $30,000 in funds from the Tennessee Relief Program.

However, more than half of all eligible businesses in the state have not confirmed their information with the Tennessee Department of Revenue, officials said. If they don't confirm their information, they may miss out on payments.

Business owners have until Sept. 25 to confirm their information, so that they can receive up to $30,000 in funds from the program. Officials said that more than 25,000 business owners have not confirmed their information with the department, out of more than 40,000 small businesses in the state.

The department has already distributed around $128 million to around 17,000 businesses, officials said. Payments can range between $2,500 - $30,000 depending on the gross sales of the business.

Governor Bill Lee announced the relief program on June 2 before expanding it to additional industries on Aug. 13. Business owners can confirm their information online if they're eligible to receive funds.