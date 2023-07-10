Smith & Wesson opens new headquarters in Maryville

While some East Tennesseans welcome the business, others feel having it in their backyard is disrespectful to gun violence victims across the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Weapons Manufacturer Smith & Wesson opened its newest facility in Maryville today.

For some, it was a celebration, for others, a protest.

"We're showing up to hold Smith and Wesson accountable," said Zack Maaieh with Students Demand Action. "It's a slap in the face to every gun violence survivor and every one that has worked to reduce gun violence in our communities."

Students Demand Action rallied against gun violence during the ribbon cutting. Smith & Wesson CEO Mark Smith says the protestors are well within their rights.

"We fully respect everybody's rights, all their constitutional rights and the First Amendment is one of their constitutional rights," Smith said.

Smith says East Tennessee's community and politics played a role in opening the facility in Maryville.

"The unwavering support for the Second Amendment and our business and our industry that we feel in Tennessee, at the end of the day, was the absolute hands down dealmaker for us," Smith said.

Local vendors and live music were part of the opening of the $160 million facility.