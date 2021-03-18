Some East Tennessee small businesses say they're struggling to find employees

One small business owner said that he has rethought his wages after struggling to compete with larger companies for labor.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some small businesses across East Tennessee said they are struggling to hire employees and are having to compete with corporations to find people to fill positions.

Josh Moore, the owner of Lab and Lass Motorcycle Company, said that he has had to rethink starting wages in order to find labor for positions that corporate-owned companies have been able to fill.

He also said that finding people to fill skilled positions has been tough.

"It's been hard for me to find employees because I can't compete with what corporations can pay, as a small independent mom n' pop shop," said Moore. "There's just only so much to go around."