Starbucks corporate responds to walkout at Starbucks on Kingston Pike

The Starbucks spokesperson mentioned they sent letters to 234 stores across the nation, including the Starbucks on Kingston Pike.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Starbucks located off Kingston Pike abruptly closed Saturday after its workers walked out and protested.

A spokesperson from Starbucks said, "we fully respect our partner and their right to have their voices heard. We appreciate their unconditional commitment to return to work Sunday morning for the store's opening."

But this is not the first time Starbucks workers went on strike. In early September, Alcoa Starbucks workers also went on strike after they said the company tried to stop them from organizing as a labor union.