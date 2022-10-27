Downtown Knoxville business owners expect another busy day ahead of gameday

Gameday is this weekend, which means a busy day filled with customers for businesses in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the Vols prepare to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, downtown Knoxville business owners are expecting another weekend filled with fans.

Tennessee will be going against one of its longest rivals. The rivalry between both teams usually generates major revenue on gameday.

Chris Chadwick, a manager at Calhoun's restaurant, says it takes a full team of employees to prepare the restaurant for home games.

"Every single home game has been a little bigger, a little better," Chadwick said. "And I think we're expecting the biggest game of the season so far for Kentucky."

He says being a few minutes away from Neyland Stadium is a contributing factor to getting attention from hungry crowds.

"Everyone that works here makes good money. Everyone's happy to be here. So they're very happy to spend money and have a great time," Chadwick said. "You can tell everyone's very appreciative of the scenery and the setting that we have being this close to the stadium."

Visitors start coming into Knoxville days before kickoff, which helps stores profit a few days earlier the game actually starts.

"We start having people come into town and show up on Friday, or sometimes Thursday," he said. "Depending on what game it is and whatnot. But Saturdays usually start pretty early."

Tommi Grubbs with the Vol Shop said the store has seen an increase in orders both in-person and online.

She says gamedays sales for the shop have increased over years past. A few factors behind the increase in revenue are the performance of the team, their opponent, their fan base and kickoff time.

"Some gameday sales numbers can be as much as 700% to 800% more than weekday sales," Grubbs said.