Three University of Tennessee students are taking advantage of what they've learned so far in business school by starting a business called NeverFull Waffles.

"We one of a kind. Our waffles are one of kind and we are one of a kind," Jonathan Spencer, one of the founders, said.

Their business consist of taking orders for custom waffles and delivering them to people on UT's campus throughout the night.

"During the day we go to classes and at night we make waffles," Don, the second founder, said.

Bryce Vickers is the third member of the NeverFull group. He says they're addicted to the hustle.

"NeverFull is what we call our group because we are never full, always hungry. We love the grind, we love the hustle," Bryce Vickers said.

The idea came out of nowhere.

"Our roommate got a waffle maker, so Don got the idea to incorporate strawberry milk instead of regular milk -- and it was a hit," Vickers said.

They decided to combine some flavors, legally create the business, and then sell them to people on campus.

"We didn't see the waffle business coming, but God blessed us with that one," Jonathan Spencer said.

Seven days a week, the friends are working throughout the night and into the morning for people looking for some food when other places are closed.

"We probably get a break around 2:00 AM for a little bit, and then it picks back up," Don said.

The group saw the need for late night food on campus and decided to capitalize.

"Nothing stays open super later night around here. To get something like that late is really appreciated," Vickers said.

They said their friends back in Nashville hype them up about their accomplishments every chance they get.

"They say they can't believe it and they just gas us up," Spencer said.

The friends have high hopes for their new business that started just a few months ago and say this early success is just the beginning.

The guys are hoping to continue their success and get a shop on Cumberland Avenue.