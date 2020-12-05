BENTONVILLE, Ark — Walmart announced plans Monday (May 12) to give another cash bonus for all U.S. hourly associates to recognize their contributions to communities during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This includes hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices, drivers, and assistant managers in stores and clubs.

The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates.

Walmart said the bonuses add up to more than $390 million.

Associates must be employed by the company as of June 5 to qualify. The bonuses will be given to associates on June 25.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them,” said John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. “All across the country, they’re providing Americans with the food, medicine and supplies they need, while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs – diligently sanitizing their facilities, making customers and members feel safe and welcome, and handling difficult situations with professionalism and grace.”

With Monday's associate bonus announcement of $390 million, Walmart has committed more than $935 million in bonuses for associates so far this year.

“We are so grateful to our associates for being there for customers and members during this difficult time, serving communities across the country,” said Kathryn McLay, President and CEO of Sam’s Club. “Our associates’ efforts have been exactly what the country needed during this historic and uncertain time. They’ve made a real difference.”

To learn more about what Walmart is doing for its associates, visit the company’s COVID-19 information hub.

