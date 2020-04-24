KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a roughly $484 billion coronavirus relief package Thursday night. It is headed to President Trump, who plans on signing it.

More than $300 billion will fund the small business Paycheck Protection Program. The original funds, more than $200 billion, ran out in over a week.

When the first round of small business loans ran out, Billy Carroll with SmartBank was surprised

"We took about 1,800 applications and got 1,700 approved," he said. "Round one went a lot faster than I think the banks anticipated."

SmartBank approved more than $240 million and now has more to loan.

The Paycheck Protection Program is designed to help small businesses with fewer than 500 people, but larger companies received some of the initial funds.

"The Treasury is now forming rules and now making sure that does not happen," said Congressman Tim Burchett who said the newly approved funds will go just as quickly. "We've got so many in our community living paycheck to paycheck risking their whole livelihood. We just need to get back to work."

For those that have applied for funds through the program, Carroll recommends checking in with a local banker to see how long they will need to wait before their application is processed. For those that haven't applied, he said to do so immediately.

"SmartBank and a lot of banks in this community are working really long hours to try to help those clients get through the pipeline," said Carroll.

Burchett hopes the new funds will carry businesses into recovery and doesn't expect more funds to pass.

"Hopefully that same entrepreneurial spirit will be back and get this country back on its feet," he said. "I hope we don't do any more government investment paying people not to work because we've got to get off that."

Funding applications could be back open as soon as Friday morning.

The aid package also includes $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for COVID-19 testing.

