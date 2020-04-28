KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Phase one of Knox County's reopening plan starts Friday, May 1. It will allow most businesses to open with strict social distancing and sanitization guidelines in place.

Regardless of the business, there are a few key guidelines for all:

Wear cloth face coverings when unable to consistently maintain 6 feet of physical distancing

Use signs or other marks to indicate 6 feet of physical distancing

Use barriers like plexiglass shields to protect employees and customers

Offer or continue to offer delivery or curbside pickup options

General sanitation: frequent handwashing, providing hand sanitizer at entrances and exits, routinely sanitizing commonly used surfaces or equipment

Encourage people to work at home when possible

Minimize non-essential travel

Treat every patron and employee as if they are potentially infectious

Keeping those guidelines in mind, the following is specific guidance for the businesses opening during phase one.

Office Spaces

Encourage telework as much as possible

When 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained, employees and patrons must wear face coverings

Sanitize surfaces and items between users

Restaurants

Curbside pickup and delivery options should still be offered, when possible

Indoor and outdoor tables must have 6 feet between them

Maximum of 50% capacity based on seating capacity

Maximum of 6 people per table

At least 6 feet must be maintained in both the kitchen and dining room

Diners cannot wait inside or congregate while waiting

Bar/counter section within a restaurant is not open for seating or standing

Self-service is not permitted

Condiments must be single-serve, provided by request only (not tabletop) and cannot be reused

Menu boards, single-use menus or sanitizing of menus between each use required

Use rolled silverware/napkins stored in sealed bins

No live music

Salons/Spas/Tattoo Parlors/Other Personal Care Industries

Open by appointment only

Seating must be at least 6 feet apart in service areas

Patrons cannot wait inside

Patrons and employees/service providers must be screened for exposure and illness prior to the service

Client and employee/service provider must wear a cloth face covering if service provided requires worker to be within 6 feet of the client

Services that would require the removal of the client’s face covering cannot be performed during Phase One

When practical, add plexiglass protective barriers to stations (Required for nail and pedicure stations)

Retailers

Provide curbside, pickup and delivery service options, as practical, and encourage their use

Limit the number of customers inside a store at any given time, excluding employees and representatives of third-party delivery companies, to 50% of store occupancy based on Tennessee’s Building and Fire Code

Distancing floor markers must be used throughout the store. Consider one-way aisle markers, as well.

Add plexiglass protective barriers at registers

Sampling of food or products is prohibited

Services that would require the removal of the client’s face covering cannot be performed during Phase One

Museums and Galleries

Reopen for passive use only (no interactive exhibits)

Limit patrons in the museum or gallery to 50% occupancy based on Tennessee’s Building and Fire Code

Floor markers must be placed to encourage physical distancing of 6 feet throughout the facility

Activity areas for children and interactive displays remain closed

Classes are not offered

Enhanced sanitation practices

Childcare facilities

Continuing operating under CDC guidelines

Schools

Schools should consider CDC guidance, state recommendations and local district guidance (all Tennessee schools have closed for the remainder of the school year)

Institutions of higher education

Follow state and federal guidance

Residence halls and other overnight programs

Overnight programs not open during Phase One

Follow state and federal guidance

Parks, walking paths/trails, dog parks

Playgrounds remain closed in Phase One

Open with physical distancing of 6 feet from anyone not in someone’s household

No congregating

Communal spaces such as bathrooms will be evaluated on a park-by-park basis

Athletic fields and other outdoor congregate settings

Not open in Phase One except for single household use

Pavilions and shelters are open with physical distancing of 6 feet from anyone not in someone’s household. Maximum of 10 people.

Zoo

Reopen for passive use only

Markers must be placed to encourage physical distancing of 6 feet

Enhanced sanitation practices

Petting zoo is closed

Children’s play areas and interactive displays remain closed

Classes are not offered

Skateparks, and other outdoor recreation spaces

Playgrounds remain closed in Phase One

Skateparks, golf courses, tennis courts for singles use only, and other low-interaction/low-touch outdoor recreation spaces are open

Physical distancing of 6 feet must be maintained

Communal items at golf courses must be sanitized between users

Places of worship

Continue offering video steaming options for as long as possible

Only core worship services are permitted in Phase One. Activities such as groups and classes, youth services, social events, potlucks, communal snacks or food, and nursery, are not permitted in Phase One.

Limit the number of congregates to 50% capacity based on seating capacity. Seating areas should be marked off to ensure 6 feet of physical distancing in all directions between households.

Offer multiple worship sessions to decrease the number of attendees at each session.

Do not physically embrace or shake hands with others

Physical taking of communion/sacrament should not be performed

Singing is discouraged as it is thought to be an activity that expels significantly more virus than talking.

Deep cleaning should occur between services

Remove all communal items. Use a donation box instead of tithe plate.

Community centers

Not open in Phase One except as needed to provide social service support to individuals (for example, food distribution)

Senior Centers are not open in Phase One

Public Transit

Encouraged to operate following CDC guidance

Airplanes

Continue to operate within guidance from CDC

Rideshare/taxis

Drivers and passengers must wear cloth face coverings

Passengers should ride in the back

Have tissues and hand sanitizer available for passengers

Disinfect vehicle often, especially after dropping off a passenger who appears to be sick or who has come from or is taken to a medical facility

Social gatherings (birthday parties, weddings, funerals, etc.)

10 people maximum.

Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet between people not in one’s household.

Wear a cloth face covering when unable to consistently maintain physical distancing.

We can move on to the next phase if the previous phase was successful. That will be based on data, including new cases and deaths. The phases may be adjusted as we go along as we learn what works and what doesn't.

Starting on May 1, there will be services available on the Knox County Health Department's COVID-19 website including safety signage and a recognition program display certificate for businesses. There will also be a listserv and virtual trainings that contain practical implementation strategies, real-time updates with notification of mid-phase changes and opportunities to contribute ideas for the next phases.

The following businesses are NOT open during phase one: