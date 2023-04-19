Tennessee college training more power line construction and maintenance workers

More workers graduated from a training program at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and are now working in Scott County.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — Utility companies across the U.S. said they are short on power line workers to maintain and improve electrical lines. More workers graduated from a Tennessee College of Applied Technology training program so that they could become power line workers.

"Now, I realize what they do and I am thankful they are there because I panic when the lights go off," said Millie Edwards, the grandmother of an 18-year-old who graduated from the training program. "When he rides in the car he goes, 'Granny, this is this and that is that and that's that,' and I notice them. I really take notice."

At first, she said the job made her nervous.

"When he told me he's going to lineman school, I going, 'Gosh, you're going to be way up in the air,'" she said. "It surprised me because he is really doing it."

She saw her grandson in action as he maintained electrical lines in Scott County.

"They're very enamored to see people all at once climbing these poles and framing these poles and the things that they've learned in such a short amount of time," said Darrell Evans, a director of the TCAT program in Oneida. "I want people to know how important this program is to the community and to the industry. The industry is short of personnel — they need trained personnel."

The program started in 2016 and has since helped more than 400 workers enter the industry across East Tennessee. It is also expanding its reach to women. Only around 14% of workers in this line of work are women.

"I've just always been interested int his line of work. If I ever said I wanted to go to school, I wanted to go to school to be a lineman," said Kenzie Lascola, who is graduating from the program.

Evans said that the average pay for a journeyman power line worker is between $95,000 per year and $125,000 per year.

"It's not all about the money, you have to have the want for it. you have to put your heart into it and everything," said Lascola.

Next, students in the program will work for a company where they will be paid to perform work and learn hands-on. Once they're through with that, they will be officially in their careers.