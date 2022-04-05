The 'Nicest Place in America' is coming to Blount County: Yassin's Falafel House to open new location in Alcoa

The "Nicest Place in America" made it official: It is coming to Blount County soon!

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Fans of Yassin's Falafel House in Blount County will soon have a much shorter drive ahead of them: The famous Knoxville restaurant announced it is opening a new location in Alcoa.

Owner Yassin Terou announced on Friday he had signed a Letter of Intent to commit to opening a new location at the Hamilton Crossing Shopping Centre off Alcoa Highway.

"We are very happy and looking forward to see all of you soon and as always make Yassin’s Falafel House new location not only to eat a delicious meals but I place to welcome everyone and make them feel safe and welcoming," he said in a Facebook post.

In September 2021, Yassin hinted he had plans to expand his business outside of Knoxville and that he was eyeing Blount County.

Yassin said East Tennessee welcomed him with open arms when he came to Knoxville as a refugee of the Syrian conflict in 2011. After opening his business in 2014, he said one of his focuses has been providing the same opportunity he's seen for people in the community -- from other refugees to the homeless.