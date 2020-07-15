Central Filling Station gets new owners, plans to continue as food truck park

The change in ownership from Alden and Scott Larrick to the SMJT real estate group and others was announced Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville real estate group has acquired Central Filling Station in Happy Holler and plans to continue operating it as an outdoor food truck park.

The change in ownership of the business from Alden and Scott Larrick to the SMJT real estate group and others was announced Wednesday.

The park opened in March 2018, inviting the public to enjoy food truck fare and drinks at the old site of an gas station on Central Street. It became part of a growing hub of popular bars, pubs and gathering places in the Happy Holler corridor.

SMJT LLC has owned the property at 900 N. Central St. since 2016, records show.

It's been the home of the Sunset on Central concert series, among other events.

According to an announcement Wednesday, the new owners will keep the food truck concept park but also want to go further. Hours are expected to stay the same.

“The wonderful elements of Central Filling Station, that made it so popular, such as food, fun, and community will continue,” a statement from Charles Ellis, the new general manager of Central Filling Station, reads.

“We also plan to provide new and creative ways for people to enjoy one another outside in a safe and fun environment.”