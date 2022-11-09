Saving you money: Easy methods to save you cash

These challenges will help you save some extra bucks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In our quest to save you money, we are now helping you save cash by increasing the amount in your savings account.

Try the 100-day challenge. This challenge is a way to save $5,000 in 100 days using envelopes.

Here's how it works:

Get 100 envelopes and write on each envelope a dollar amount of $1 to $100. Then mix up the envelopes. For the next 100 days, draw an envelope each day and put that amount of cash in.

For example, if it says 42, put in $42. Seal it so you can't easily access it and put the envelope in a safe place.

At the end of the 100 days, you'll have $5,050 dollars.

If that's a little too ambitious—here is a more doable method.

It's the 52-week challenge. You basically do the same thing as the 100-day challenge. Label envelopes 1 through 52, but instead of drawing an envelope every day, you draw one every week.

The results are not as impressive, but you still end up with an extra $1,378.

It's a way to start saving money without taking a huge toll on your overall budget.

Another clever way to save, use cash. Then, put all your change from the day in a jug.

You can mark the jug with milestones and when you reach the milestone, reward yourself in a small way.