Money

Saving you money: Easy methods to save you cash

These challenges will help you save some extra bucks.
Credit: Adobe Stock

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In our quest to save you money, we are now helping you save cash by increasing the amount in your savings account. 

Try the 100-day challenge. This challenge is a way to save $5,000 in 100 days using envelopes. 

Here's how it works:

Get 100 envelopes and write on each envelope a dollar amount of $1 to $100. Then mix up the envelopes. For the next 100 days, draw an envelope each day and put that amount of cash in. 

For example, if it says 42, put in $42. Seal it so you can't easily access it and put the envelope in a safe place. 

At the end of the 100 days, you'll have $5,050 dollars.

If that's a little too ambitious—here is a more doable method. 

It's the 52-week challenge. You basically do the same thing as the 100-day challenge. Label envelopes 1 through 52, but instead of drawing an envelope every day, you draw one every week.

The results are not as impressive, but you still end up with an extra $1,378. 

It's a way to start saving money without taking a huge toll on your overall budget.

Another clever way to save, use cash. Then, put all your change from the day in a jug.  

You can mark the jug with milestones and when you reach the milestone, reward yourself in a small way. 

If you want more of a challenge, use the all-cash method and instead of just saving change—save all your $5 dollar bills.

