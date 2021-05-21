All you need to know about the child tax credit

Advance payments of the 2021 Child Tax Credit will be made regularly from July through December.

TENNESSEE, USA — Some families across the country could have some extra money headed their way soon.

Here's everything we know so far.

Families will get monthly payments of up to $300 for each child under 6 years old and up to $250 for each child 6 to 17 years old.

Advance payments of the 2021 Child Tax Credit will be made regularly from July through December.

Because the advance payments are beginning halfway through the year, families will get the second half as tax refunds.

According to the IRS website, eligible taxpayers who do not want to receive an advance payment of the 2021 Child Tax Credit will have the opportunity to opt out of advance payments.

Families will also have the opportunity to update information about changes in their income, filing status, or the number of qualifying children.

According to the website, "more details on how to take these steps will be announced soon."

The IRS said taxpayers with children should file their 2020 tax returns as soon as possible.

The government will use your latest tax information to verify the appropriate amount of the Child Tax Credit. No other action is needed.