AAA predicting TN gas prices could continue to climb as Memorial Day weekend gets closer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gas prices in Tennessee could continue to climb as we inch closer to Memorial Day weekend.

AAA is predicting they might be the highest on record for that holiday weekend since 2014.

"We've been driving so little that it really doesn't affect us,” David Crenshaw who lives in Nashville said.

Gas prices are not a factor in David Crenshaw’s plans.

"We're just going down to Florida to see my son and that's the least of our worries,” Crenshaw said.

Before the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack, AAA said gas prices were heading toward $3 per gallon. Megan Cooper with AAA said the attack sped that up.

“Moving forward over the next week, it's hard to say how it will affect our Memorial Day prices. What we do know is that we will be seeing some pretty expensive gas prices at the pump,” Cooper said.

AAA predicts Tennessee could see the highest gas prices for Memorial Day weekend since 2014. The state average might reach $3.45 per gallon.

That’s because demand is expected to be up significantly compared to last year. Cooper said even those prices won’t impact plans.

"What we find is that people are still taking those road trips. They might just change other aspects of that trip to make up for that extra money they're spending at the pump,” Cooper said.

That could include cutting the trip by a day or spending less money on food.

Right now, the state average for gas is $2.90 per gallon. Nashville’s average is $2.94. The national average sits at $3.04.

For Crenshaw, he said increasing gas prices won’t prevent him from seeing his children.