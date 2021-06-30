AAA: Tennessee is seeing relatively lower gas prices compared to other states nationwide

AAA said Tennessee is the ninth least expensive state to buy gas. Knoxville is also the fourth least expensive metro area for gas in the state.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Experts with AAA said the U.S. is seeing its highest gas prices in 7 years, just as the Fourth of July weekend approaches. The national average is sitting just over $3 for a gallon of gasoline.

Local gas prices are expected to rise, but Tennessee is actually sitting below average. According to AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper, the state's average price per gallon is $2.88. Since Monday, it's increased just a few cents.

They said that Tennessee is the ninth least expensive state to buy gas. Knoxville is also the fourth least expensive metro area for gas in the state, according to officials.

However, Cooper said this will likely change by the start of the 4th of July weekend.

"The more demand that we have for that gasoline, the more that puts upward pressure on our gasoline prices," Cooper said. "We are also in a time of very expensive crude oil pricing which also pushes those gas prices a little bit higher."

Officials said when compared to late June of last year, there wasn't a high demand for gas since most people stayed in because of the pandemic.

The price at the pump for filling boats also isn't expected to change too much, officials said.

Justin Church, the owner of Choto Marina, said the average price per gallon for marine fuel is around $4.30.

He said the price is not expected to change most people's decisions to get out on the water over the holiday weekend.

"People plan months, or even a year in advance, for the Fourth of July weekend," Church said. "I don't see gas prices changing the outcome of crowds on the water this weekend."

Church said the gas tanks are full and his marina is fully staffed, ready to celebrate the holiday weekend.

"We are ready for a big crowd," Church said.