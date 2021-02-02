Airbnb continues efforts to prevent disruptive parties

TENNESSEE, USA — Airbnb announced its plan to help prevent New Year’s Eve parties on Tuesday.
The short-term rental company is determined to “draw a hard line on parties and emphasize safe and responsible travel,” according to a statement from Airbnb.
The company will focus on one-night reservations during New Years' Eve weekend in Nashville, beginning Nov. 2.
The initiative continues from last year, where Airbnb’s anti-party defenses deterred over 1,100 potentially disruptive parties in the Nashville area, according to the announcement.
Similar defenses were put in place ahead of last weekend’s Halloween holiday.
For more on Airbnb’s efforts, you can visit here.