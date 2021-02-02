Airbnb continues efforts to prevent disruptive parties

The company will focus on one-night reservations during New Years' Eve weekend in Nashville, beginning Nov. 2.

TENNESSEE, USA — Airbnb announced its plan to help prevent New Year’s Eve parties on Tuesday.

The short-term rental company is determined to “draw a hard line on parties and emphasize safe and responsible travel,” according to a statement from Airbnb.

The company will focus on one-night reservations during New Years' Eve weekend in Nashville, beginning Nov. 2.

The initiative continues from last year, where Airbnb’s anti-party defenses deterred over 1,100 potentially disruptive parties in the Nashville area, according to the announcement.

Similar defenses were put in place ahead of last weekend’s Halloween holiday.