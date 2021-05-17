AT&T to combine its media operations with Discovery in $43 billion deal

Back in 2017, Discovery bought Scripps Networks Interactive. After that deal, Discovery moved its national operations headquarters to Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — AT&T has signed a deal to combine its media business with Discovery Inc.

The deal would cover AT&T's Warner Brothers division.

The merger is worth a reported $43 billion.

Back in 2017, Discovery bought Scripps Networks Interactive.

After that deal, Discovery moved its national operations headquarters to Knoxville.

Discovery said the compelling environment and infrastructure of Knoxville, along with the city's low cost of living and amenities were part of the reason it chose to move into the Scripps Knoxville campus.

The company closed its main Silver Spring, Md. Global Headquarters and moved it to New York City, which also brought other Scripps employees located across several facilities in NYC under one roof in the second half of 2019.

To clarify, the Global HQ move is separate from the establishment of the National Operations Headquarters in Knoxville, and will not relocate the majority of the Knoxville Campus Scripps employees.

The company said its media facility in Sterling, Virginia will become a global technology center in the near future, and it plans to develop its "technology footprint" into Knoxville as well.

Discovery said it collaborated with state and local government authorities in both Tennessee throughout the decision-making process.

In 2018, the merger of Discovery and Scripps Networks Interactive became official.