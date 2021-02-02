Barrette Outdoor Living to expand in Hawkins County, adding 162 new jobs

The company's workforce has more than 700 employees and is one of Hawkins County's largest employers.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Barrette Outdoor Living is expanding its operations and is expected to add 162 new jobs in Bulls Gap.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, and Barrett Outdoor Living officials made the announcement Thursday.

“Job creation in rural Tennessee is crucial to our state’s economic success, and I thank Barrette Outdoor Living for its investment in Hawkins County. Northeast Tennessee continues to provide companies with the ideal, business-friendly environment to support growth and success," Lee said.

Barrette Outdoor Living is a manufacturer of fencing, railing, and exterior products. The company will invest $33 million and create 162 new jobs in Bulls Gap, where it has operated since 2001.

“Barrette came to Bulls Gap about 20 years ago and it has been growing steadily over the years," Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee said. Today’s news of such a large investment and another 162 jobs is welcomed by our county and certainly by our citizens, especially the ones who will fill those positions. I’d like to thank our partners and TNECD, TVA, and NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership for their work with the Hawkins County IDB in assisting the company so that this could happen.”

Barrette will add 40,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including four new extruders, co-extruders and cooling tanks as well as additional fabrication and packaging equipment.

Barrette was founded nearly 100 years ago in Canada and employs approximately 2,000 people across North America.

The company is the leading North American supplier of exterior home products to the residential market.