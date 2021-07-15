10Listens: Why the car shortage?

Experts said there are a few reasons.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you're in the market for a new car you've likely noticed two things: the high price and the lack of options.

Viewer Gail Sharp asked us: "Why are the new car dealership parking lots nearly empty? Where are the new cars?"

Experts said there are a few reasons.

First, many manufacturing plants shut down during the pandemic, so there is a lag time in the production of new vehicles. That caused another problem.

Most cars require computer microchips but when car manufacturing shut down those chips went to other technology companies.