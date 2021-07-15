10Listens: Why the car shortage?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you're in the market for a new car you've likely noticed two things: the high price and the lack of options.
Viewer Gail Sharp asked us: "Why are the new car dealership parking lots nearly empty? Where are the new cars?"
Experts said there are a few reasons.
First, many manufacturing plants shut down during the pandemic, so there is a lag time in the production of new vehicles. That caused another problem.
Most cars require computer microchips but when car manufacturing shut down those chips went to other technology companies.
Now many new cars cannot be shipped to dealerships because they're missing those microchips.