BUY IT NOW: $110 off refurbished Dyson V6 with free shipping, use code HOME20

This could be the best deal I've ever seen on a Dyson. To make matters even more exciting, the refurbished deal today is being sold directly by Dyson so you're getting the same warranty and customer service on an open-box product at a fraction of the retail price.

A refurbished product "refers to an item that was returned to the seller or manufacturer," according to the retailer for today's deal.

"These items are tested for quality and verified to perform like a new product," the retailer's site states.

Any time I can buy a refurbished product directly from a manufacturer like Apple or Dyson, you can bet I'm first in line to suck up the savings!



Dyson is hands-down one of the most expensive but also one of the most reputable brands. You're paying for design, engineering and performance. I originally thought Dyson was not anything but an inflated brand name but I was quickly proven wrong after spending a week with the Dyson V6 Handheld Trigger.

I also test Dyson products regularly on my Amazon show and I've become very comfortable with the brand (despite my initial discomfort with the price point). Your ability to score the highly-sought-after Dyson V6 (and also highly convertible) at $88 today is extremely rare.

To get the deal, you'll need to create an account with the retailer, then use the code HOME20.

One downside of the deal is it will not ship to Arizona, Missouri or Pennsylvania due to the location of shipping warehouses and cost to ship the product. With that being said, I still expect it to sell out by tomorrow.

Features of the Dyson V6:

Twice the suction power of any other handheld vacuum

Cordless operation for portability in your car

Super light weight at only 3.4 pounds

Balanced for one-hand operation

Most hygienic way to empty the bin with a single button

Easily transports and converts for floor, carpet and upholstery

Worked brilliantly on grout and difficult-to-access places

Easily removes salt and debris that collects in carpets and mats

Was: $199.99

Now: $87.99

Sales tax may be added depending on your location.

