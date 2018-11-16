Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Good news: there's no reason to line up in the cold outside of a store on Thanksgiving.

This year many stores are making their deals available online earlier than ever before. In fact, some of the best deals you'll find this holiday season are already available.

Below you'll find a list the most popular Black Friday sales and doorbusters in the country, organized from A-Z. If you don't see a deal or doorbuster listed, it's not available yet. Sign-up for our newsletter right here to have those doorbusters emailed directly when they go live.

Keep in mind, there are still some great deals to come online. Don't buy robo vacs, weighted blankets or sleeping pillows just yet — those products will be cheaper on Cyber Monday.

What are the hottest deals this year? Click the play button to learn more!

List updated Nov. 19.

ACTION AND DASH CAMS

Dash cam: $30 off HP dash cams with HD video recording with accessories and free shipping

Was: $94.99

Now: $34.99

Z-Edge: $100 off 4K WiFi waterproof cam with free shipping

Was: $169.99

Now: $69.99

APPLE PRODUCTS

Click here for Apple products on sale for Black Friday at MacMall.com

Click here for Apple products on sale at BestBuy.com, sale starts Nov. 22

Apple Watch: Starting Nov. 22, save $50 on an Apple Watch series 3

iPad: Save 73 percent on a certified refurbished Apple iPad 4 9.7-inch with WiFi, 16GB

iPad: Save 59 percent on an certified refurbished Apple iPad Air 9.7-inch 32GB with WiFi

APPLIANCES

Home Depot: up to 40 percent off every major appliance with free delivery

**Price match guarantee in effect

BABY

Up to 40% off Amazon Baby Black Friday sale

BEAUTY

For women: $45 off Pur Well Ageless three-piece beauty set with free shipping

Was: $104.97

Now: $59.99

For men: $45 off Handsome Man aftershave and Brain Booster bundle with free shipping

Was: $104.97

Now: $59.99

BEDROOM: SHEETS, MATTRESS TOPPERS AND MORE

Luxury sheet set: $50 off top-rated Pur-Hydrate luxury sheet sets with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

**Choice of colors and sizes

Pillows: 50 percent off top rated Pur-Dream sleep pillows two pack with free shipping

Was: $160.00

Now: $79.99

Mattress topper: $100 off top-rated Pur Sleep Cool Touch mattress topper with free shipping

Was: $189.99

Now: $89.99

***King Size adds $10

White noise machine: $20 off LectroFan white noise and sleep machine, with free shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $39.99

BOOKS AND MOVIES

Up to 30 percent off digital downloads sale: books, movies, Kindle and songs

$5 Black Friday magazine subscriptions

CHARGERS AND POWER BANKS

Wireless charger: $24 off Mega Power wireless charger with free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $24.99

Power bank and jump starter: $50 off with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

Phone charger for your car: $30 wireless smartphone charger with car mount and free shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

Solar chargers: $30 off iClever iPhone and Android solar chargers with free shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $49.99

Smart power bank: $15 off Insta-Power Smart Power Banks with free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $34.99

CLOTHING AND SHOES

Up to 30 percent off shoes and boots for men, women and kids

Up to 60 percent off shoes

Nike: Up to 50 percent off Nike sale for men, women and kids

The North Face: Up to 40 percent off The North Face sale for men, women and kids

The North Face: 15 deals under $100

The North Face: more deals at 6pm.com

Sleepwear: Up to 40 percent off women's sleepwear

COMPUTER ACCESSORIES

Up to 30 percent off routers, computers and accessories

CORD CUTTING DEVICES

Live streaming box: $70 off with free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $79.99

Antenna: $85 0ff Antop Indoor / Outdoor HD TV Free TV antenna with free shipping

Was: $164.99

Now: $79.99

DRONES

Black Friday's biggest HD-camera enabled drone sale with free shipping

Was: $99 - $120

Now: $49 - $69

FITNESS WATCHES

Striiv: $45 off watches and fitness trackers with free shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $34.99

GAMING

Up to 30% off gaming and game accessories

Nintendo Switch: Available Nov. 22, save $60 on a Nintendo Switch system with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Was: $359.99

Nov. 22: $259.99

PlayStation: $100 off PS4 Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss bundle

Was: $299.99

Now: $199.99

Xbox: Up to $100 off and more on Xbox one console and bundles

HEADPHONES AND SPEAKERS

Earbuds: $50 off true wireless Bluetooth earbuds with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

***Identical performance and style to Apple Airpods!

Noise-canceling headphones: $100 off top-rated Bluetooth wireless headphones with free shipping

Was: $199.99

Now: $99.99

Wireless speaker: $23 off indestructible Bluetooth stereo speakers with free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $26.99

KITCHEN: COOKWARE, KNIVES AND MORE

Up to 40 percent off small kitchen appliances

Cookware: 100 off eight-piece stainless steel American Gourmet cookware set with free shipping

Was: $200.00

Now: $99.99

Cookware: $100 off top-rated non-stick Italian cookware set with free shipping

Was: $249.99

Now: $149.99

Electric infrared cooktop: $50 off cooktop grill with touch controls and free shipping

Was: $129.99

Now: $79.99

Espresso maker: $30 off Italian Barista stainless steel espresso coffee maker with free shipping

Was: $54.99

Now: $24.99

Wusthof knives: $70 off eight-piece steak knife set and presentation box with free shipping

Was: $120.00

Now: $49.99

Zwilling JA Henckels knives: $50 off three-piece knife set with free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $99.99

HOME, GARDEN AND BATH

Carbon monoxide detector: 35 percent off First Alert plug-in carbon monoxide alarms

Digital picture frame: $30 off Micca 10-Inch Digital Photo Frame with free shipping

Was: $89.99

Now: $59.99

Humidifier and diffuser: Up to 40 percent off diffusers and humidifiers and free shipping

Humidifier: $149 off Dyson humidifier with free shipping

Was: $499.99

Now: $349.99 *price may fluctuate

Holiday decor: Up to 30% off Christmas and holiday decor

Hose: $30 off 50 foot expandable garden hose with free shipping

Was: $54.99

Now: $24.99

Scale: $30 off new smart body fat weight scale with free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $39.99

Tools: Up to 30 percent off tools and home improvement sale

HOME SECURITY

Up to 40 percent off cameras and surveillance devices

Ring: $80 off Ring alarm home security system with free shipping

Was: $269.98

Now: $188.98

Security cam: $30 off Blink indoor home security cameras with cloud storage included with free shipping

Was: $96.99

Now: $66.99

LAPTOPS

Chromebooks and laptops: $100 off with free shipping

Was: $239 - $300

Now: $119 - $199

MASSAGERS

Pur-Shiatsu: $50 off shoulder, neck and leg robo massager with free shipping

Was: $119.99

Now: $69.99

OUTDOOR AND TRAVEL EQUIPMENT

Lantern: 50 percent off super-bright collapsible indoor/outdoor LED lanterns with free shipping

Was: $32.00

Now: $15.99

Multi-tool: $40 off 12-piece multi-tool with free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $29.99

Travel pillow: 50 percent off cool head neck and shoulder pillow with free shipping

Was: $35.00

Now: $16.99

**Buy more than one and price drops to $13.99

PETS

Up to 40 percent off Amazon cat and dog supplies

PHONES

LT G6: $400 off LT G6 Unlocked Prime Exclusive smartphone with free shipping

Was: $799.99

Now: $399.99 *Price may fluctuate

Moto X: $60 off Moto X Unlocked Alexa Prime Exclusive smartphone with free shipping

Was: $259.99

Now: $199.99

PURSES AND WALLETS

Michael Kors: Black Friday's biggest sale with free shipping

***Best sale prices of the year

SMART HOME APPLIANCES AND GADGETS

Smart scale: $40 off smart scale with free shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $39.99

Smart outlets: $50 off TP-Link smart outlets for Alexa and Google Home with free shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $39.99

TABLETS AND AMAZON DEVICES

Fire HD 10: $50 off Fire HD 10 tablet with Alexa and free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $99.99

Fire for kids: $30 off Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet with pink kid-proof case with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $69.99

Fire for kids bundle: $40 Off Fire HD8 bundle with blue carrying case and free shipping

Echo Dot: 50 percent off Dot with Smart Color Lighting Kit with free shipping

Echo Dot: $80 off Echo Dot three pack, an entry level Alexa device

Echo Spot: $100 off Echo Spot with video screen, two-pack

Echo Show: $120 off Echo Show with large video screen, two-pack

TOOTHBRUSHES AND TEETH WHITENING

Sonic Electic Toothbrush: $100 off the no.1-rated toothbrush with free shipping

Was: $169.99- 199.99

Now: $69.99 - $99.99

Top teeth whitening system: $30 off the no. 1-rated NuPearl Pro Advanced Teeth Whitening System with free shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

TVs and TV ACCESSORIES

Best Buy: Black Friday's top TV deals available right now

**More TV deals will be added soon!

Walmart: More Black Friday TV and electronic deals

Fire TV: 50 percent off Fire TV Stick Bundle with Echo Dot and free shipping

Was: $79.98

Now: $39.98

Fire 4K: $40 off Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with 3rd generation Echo Dot

