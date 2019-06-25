Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

You'd typically have to wait until Black Friday to see the type of savings available on appliances right now! If that doesn't propel you toward an appliance upgrade, please read on.

In the two decades that I've worked to date as a consumer reporter and deal-hunter, the top times to buy an appliance have always been Black Friday, Labor Day and then a few long holiday weekends over the course of the year. Black Friday was always the best, but with stores realizing shoppers are unwilling to plan their purchases for the year around one holiday, there are now multiple times to score the same incentives.

If you're in the market for a fridge/freezer, washer, dryer, dishwasher, oven, stove or range, there are countless options — including smart fridges on sale today.

You can actually save $1200 on this Samsung smart fridge right now. It's a good example of some of the higher end deals at Home Depot as part of its 4th of July Sale.

Lowe's and Best Buy have also launched 30% off July 4th sales events which last from now through the holiday weekend. With regards to the savings and which retailer you should choose, it's all personal preference.

Lowe's was the first of the big three major appliance retailers to offer incentives as of last week. In personal experience, I have always favored Lowe's and Home Depot over Best Buy, which botched a major Black Friday appliance suite order that I placed several years ago. You can shop where you are comfortable, as the savings are nearly identical across the board.

Following this sale, your next big chance is Labor Day followed by Columbus Day followed by the entire month of November and December. I highly recommend you look at the options with free delivery if you need to upgrade or replace an appliance in your home. Keep in mind old appliances don't offer the same energy savings tied to the new offerings so an appliance swap could bring you double the savings over time.

