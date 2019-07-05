Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Moms: you deserve a break on Mother's Day, and Kraft wants to help you take the day off.

The brand best known for mac and cheese is offering to pay up to $100 each for at least 500 moms to hire a baby sitter on Mother's Day. To receive the money, moms can go to www.kraftmothersdayaway.com beginning at 12 a.m. EST Sunday and prove that they hired a baby sitter for that day by uploading either an invoice or a signed statement confirming the baby sitter was hired. Moms also must submit a statement describing why they needed time off on Mother's Day.

"Once your Submission has been validated, you will receive the exact amount to cover babysitting fees, up to $100," the rules for the giveaway state.

Kraft is planning to give away a total of $50,000 in baby sitting fees through the promotion. Once the $50,000 limit is reached, the promotion ends.

"Leave the mothering to someone else and enjoy a day of no meltdowns, no diaper changes and no going to the bathroom with kids pounding on the door," the Kraft website states. "What bliss!"

Moms should be aware, though: the money does come with some strings. The rules also state that moms who seek the money consent that Kraft "may use the Participant’s name, city, state, likeness, photo, and/or information in connection with the Promotion for promotional, advertising or other purposes, worldwide, in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, including the Internet, social media platforms, without limitation and without further payment, notification, permission or other consideration, except where prohibited by law."

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

The station’s journalists were not involved in writing this story. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the retailer that sells the product if you make a purchase through a link on this page.