"My family wants to buy 6 of these pillows for the home opener game to sit on." That was a message from our viewer Kendra and I'm excited to say that the product I found as a result of her question even surprised me.

I didn't think it was possible that the same best-selling pillow I've been using for years is capable of providing seat cushion support and it is! I'm just about to embark upon my fifth flight of the week and the best travel pillow you can buy (that surpasses those over-priced bean bag messes at many airports) is clasped to my bag.

Surely enough, the same neck and head support system can be used as a seat cushion for home openers and sporting events with an easy to remove machine washable exterior.

Unlike what you will typically see at an airport, the Cool-Head neck and and back pillows will keep you cold, comfortable and supported with regular use.

I travel more than anyone I've ever met and the travel pillow featured in today's deal is so effective, it can be used in conjunction with a traditional sleep pillow to eliminate snoring issues. Whether you snore like a freight train (like I do), or are you're suffering from neck, back or shoulder pain, today one pillow can make a world of difference just in time for spring travel and road trips. This pillow helps you with that posture and provides support for travel or that much-needed nap.

Ideal for opening days, tailgating and future travel.

Can be used in conjunction with a traditional pillow.

Provides the ultimate neck support.

Corrects your posture, keeps pressure of your spine.

Great for home and relaxation.

Dual comfort: plush and cozy on one side with cool relaxing material on the other.

Not made of cheap bean bag material like competing products.

Serves as a table pillow for desk naps and relaxation.

BUY IT NOW: $20 off a top-rated Microbead Neck and Travel Pillow with free shipping

Was: $36.99

Now: $16.99**Buy two or more and price drops to $13.99

