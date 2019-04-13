Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
It's a great weekend for those looking for a cute keepsake with their pets. Owners can being their dogs, cats or... other pets to their local PetSmart between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for a free photo with the Easter bunny.
Click here to find a PetSmart location near you.
Many pets, though, seem unsure about the giveaway.
Here's a look at some of the Easter pet photos that have already been posted on social media.
