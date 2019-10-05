Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $100 off Dyson V6 cordless stick vac with free shipping

Spring cleaning season is coming to a close and there is a close-out deal today tied to one of the most expensive but reputable brands. Say hello to one big Dyson deal.

When it comes to Dyson, you are paying for design, a phenomenal warranty, engineering and performance. You'll often hear people who own a Dyson product vow to never buy anything from a competing brand.

I finally own two Dyson products after more than a year of unboxing their products for my YouTube Channel and broadcasts with Amazon. I can tell you their V6 vacs live up to their name, although the regular list price is a bit steep in my opinion.

With a baby girl who just started crawling today (and it's my birthday so this is a really great present), I pay extra attention to make sure the floor, carpet and various other parts of my home are clean and pet hair free.

The Dyson V6 is highly convertible and portable to help with cleaning projects, including cleaning your vehicle. It also can fit under virtually any piece of furniture due to its slim profile design, and it has the highest customer satisfaction among stick vacuums according to J.D. Power and Associates.

This vacuum also is powerful. The motor spins at up to 110,000 rpm and you get 75 percent more brush bar power for deeper cleaning compared to competing models.

This sale today is a 24-hour price drop of $100 so I would make your move now as this remains the best Dyson deal of the season.

Features of the Dyson V6 Animal Cordless:

Twice the suction power of any other handheld vacuum

Cordless operation for portability in your car or to clean ceilings!

Super light weight at only 3.4 pounds

Balanced for one-hand operation

Most hygienic way to empty the bin with a single button

Easily transports and converts for floor, carpet and upholstery

Works brilliantly on grout and difficult-to-access places

Easily removes salt and debris that collects in carpets and mats

BUY IT NOW: $100 off Dyson V6 cordless stick vac with free shipping

Was: $279.99

Now: $179.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?