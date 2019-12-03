Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: $202 Off Samsung 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with free delivery
This is the lowest price I have seen this year for a TV that can actually handle the March Madness games! If you're reading this article, chances are you're in the market for a new TV or a 4K upgrade.
The new era of Ultra-HD 4K TV production brings life-like and absolutely stunning resolution. There are plenty of TVs on sale, so when you're shopping, you'll want to be sure to avoid models with inferior processing or motion rates.
A TV might be big, it might come from a brand you recognize and it might have a low price but if it has a low motion rate, you'll see a lag or pixelation when sweeping movements occur on screen. Football, basketball, hockey, action movies and those sweeping shots in your favorite HD shows all look spotty on TVs with inferior motion rates.
Motion rates similar to what you'll see on the Samsung TV deal I found today allow for breathtaking footage tied to your favorite sporting events, TV shows and movies. As I alluded to earlier, this is also the first time I've seen such a significant price drop in time for March Madness basketball on one of the best-reviewed 4K Ultra HD Televisions.
This smart TV interface brings you the bonus addition of streaming all of your favorite content and the potential to cut the cord. You can find my favorite TV deal listed below. If you are looking for the best March Madness soundbar deal, you can find that right here which I will fully review in an article later today.
Features of the Samsung 58-inch Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV that's on sale today:
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- Bluetooth
- Samsung Smart TV Hub access to Netflix, Prime and your other favorite streaming platforms
- Stunning display
- Ultra slim profile
- Lowest-recorded price this year
- Within $5 of prior doorbuster holiday pricing
Was: $649.99
Now: $448.99
***Sales price will appear at check out and will expire tomorrow
