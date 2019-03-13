Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY NOW: $40 Off Pur-Repair Advanced Microderm Repair brush + free shipping
How bad has this winter been for your skin? Whether you're battling dry skin, wrinkles, acne, fine lines or enlarged pores, the best-rated beauty gadget in the country is on sale today.
Last year I featured the iClever cleansing brush and while everyone seemed to be thrilled with the performance, I went in search of a lighter, more water-proof product and I've been blown away by the performance.
You've likely seen the Pur-Repair Advanced Microderm brush on QVC, HSN or some other infomercial already this year. It is worth the hype in my opinion. Ideal for both men and women, in addition to those exposed to the sun on a regular basis, the Pur-Repair brush is FDA-certified and recommended by dermatologists.
Spa microderm abrasion treatments can be $150 to $250. Medical spa treatments with a dermatologist can be $450 or more. One tool used by dermatologists and spas across the country brings you similar benefits.
Just as you would brush your teeth in the morning and at night, you can now brush away imperfections and exfoliate for under $40.
In just a few minutes a day, the Pur-Repair can work against light scarring, acne, black heads, sun spots, wrinkles, fine lines, enlarged pores and more.
Click the play button to see this beautiful new brush in action.
Features of the Pur-Repair Advanced Microderm Repair brush:
- Dermatologist-designed exfoliation cleansing system
- Brand new design for 2019
- Renews skin texture
- Ultra-compact design is completely waterproof and shower-friendly
- Intelligent microchip detects how hard you brush against skin and adjusts accordingly
- Ideal for all skin types including sensitive skin
- One charge gets you 50 uses or more and lasts at least one month!
- FDA-certified
- Smart system remembers your face and preferred intensity
- Lowest-recorded price today
- Doctor-approved and dermatologist-recommended
- Used in spas throughout our region and across the country
Was: $79.99
Now: $39.99
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.