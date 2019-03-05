Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

I have been waiting for months to showcase this deal! I even attempted a review of this product last week but the Pur Oxygen Purifier sold out in about 7 minutes flat and I was left empty handed. That is not the case today as I profile a bargain to help you breathe better.

I vividly remember sitting down at a Pur Oxygen Bar in Las Vegas for CES 2019. Set up at the Venetian, there were different products on display for those with asthma, allergies, stress and pollution concerns. Pur Oxygen was something that caught my eye very quickly.

Forget the office or your home for a moment; your drive to work alone has you exposed to and breathing all sorts of harmful emissions. Whether it's pollutants from trucks and other vehicles, asphalt gases or manufacturing emissions, there is a reason we don't always feel our best inside our vehicles or after a long drive.

Roughly the size of a large coffee or Venti Starbucks beverage, the Pur Oxygen air purifier will remove odor, smoke and formaldehyde while reducing fatigue inside your car. It fits perfectly in any standard-size cup holders and plugs in to any car smartphone charger port.

Because it's so small and portable, it can also fit in a suitcase or accompany you to work. With a ton of construction and a subway light rail line being built in my area, I put another purifier into my daughter's nursery.



I had two of these air purifiers inside my house and one in a vehicle during this past flu season. While I cannot fully attribute my family's surprising fewer number of colds and ailments to this product, it is scientifically proven to help reduce viruses and bacteria.



Click the play button to see it in action.



Features as listed by manufacturer:

Removes smoke, odors and formaldehyde

Refreshes your mind and relieves driving fatigue

Helps reduce bacteria and viruses

Ultra quiet operation

Compact design conveniently fits in a cup holder

Designed for spaces up to 131 sq. ft.

Sterilization rate: 97 percent

Uses a cluster ion technology

Push button control panel

Uses 1 watt of power to help save energy, won’t drain battery

One-year limited manufacturer’s warranty

BUY IT NOW: $20 off Pur Oxygen portable air purifier with free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $49.99

***Includes FREE $25 bonus HEPA Coconut and Charcoal filter

