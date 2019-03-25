Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $35 off a heavy-duty 40-foot extension cord system with free shipping

Think of it as a power bar, meets surge protector, meets extension cord, meets heavy-duty power station. Just in time for the spring home improvement season, I have some heavy-duty savings to share.

How often do you need to power several items at the same time — from tools to household vacuums to holiday lights? We often overload our circuit boards and rely upon unsafe extension cords to power our household needs.

The heavy-duty extension cord reel I found at almost half price today has four grounded integrated outlets with over-power protection. I did not realize how much I would benefit from this product until my basement flooded.

Following a wind/rain storm and a waterproofing defect on our roof, I ended up with almost a foot of water in parts of my basement.

The restoration company for my house brought fans, hoses and humidifiers and upon initial set-up, there was so much power consumption, our circuits were over-loaded and the lights/heat were getting knocked out every few minutes.

The first time I plugged in today's deal, I was able to go beyond the limitations of a power outlet in the wall and escape the maze of unsafe extension cords the restoration company had set up. Thanks to surge protection, a phenomenal cord management system and four new over-load guarded outlets, my basement is drying out safely and at a faster pace.

Click the play button to see this product at work in my basement.

Four surge protected and overload protected outlets

Rated for 12 amps

Cable length: 40 feet

Four three-prong American-style sockets

LED power indicator and switch

Ideal for commercial or residential use

Perfect for workshops, power tool use, vacuums and Christmas lights

High-visibility cord

cETL-approved

Was: $79.99

Now: $44.99

