You don't see bike deals like this often! I come from a family of bikers. My parents go on bike trips across the continent every summer and we all take biking very seriously. The savings today surpass any deal I've ever hunted down for my family and could save you hundreds.

I'm always a little torn about flagging bike deals online since bike stores are some of the few surviving local commodities in our community. Your local bike store can most likely give you more attention and offer more expertise when it comes to making sure your bike has the perfect fit.

With that said, manufacturers don't really care where their bikes are sold and these days bikes assemble very easily with fully adjustable settings to fit different types of body frames. So if you can't get to a local bike shop, you might want to check out Walmart's superb bike deals, particularly for men.

There are many bicycles on sale for men, women and kids today. Some of my favorite deals are below.

$200 off Kent 32-inch KX-7 Cruiser bike for men with free delivery

Was: $399.00

Now: $199.00



$100 off Schwinn men's Santis mountain bike with free delivery

Was: $299.00

Now: $199.00

$65 off Royal London Retro 18-inch ladies' Cruiser bike with free delivery

Was: $255.00

Now: $189.99

$40 off Huffy 24-inch Cranbrook women's comfort Cruiser bike with free delivery

Was: $128.00

Now: $88.00



Please keep in mind inventory and prices will change over the course of this week.

