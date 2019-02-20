Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Anticipation for Walmart's Baby Savings Day event stirred up a frenzy online and on social media on Wednesday, as parents and others looked forward to the opportunity to save big on expensive baby gear.

The retail event will be held Saturday at participating stores — find a list here. In an email, a Walmart spokesperson said the event would feature "product demonstrations on large items like Safety 1st and Graco car seats, and small items like NUK pacifiers and Tommee Tippee bottles.

"In addition, customers can expect to find select car seats, travel systems and carriers on roll back in stores with more great savings online," the spokesperson wrote.

But how much can you save actually save at the event? The spokesperson shared some sample deals that she said will be found in Walmart stores; here's how they compare to prices that can be found on Amazon:

LILLEBaby Complete Carrier

Walmart Baby Savings Day price: $99.00, a $20 savings according to the spokesperson

Amazon price: $99.00

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Thank You Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter Please try again later.

Submit

Graco Modes Travel System

Walmart Baby Savings Day price: $179.00, a $20 savings according to the spokesperson

Amazon price: $322.99, although Amazon also has a Graco FastAction Fold Travel System for $180 with limited stock available

Graco 4Ever 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat

Walmart Baby Savings Day price: $239.00, a $30 savings according to the spokesperson

Amazon price: $239.99

Walmart is also is offering Baby Savings Days deals online; click here to shop.

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

The station’s journalists were not involved in writing this story. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the retailer that sells the product if you make a purchase through a link on this page.