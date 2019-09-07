LAKELAND, Fla. — A fake $80 Publix coupon is circulating again on social media.

A website that's not actually associated with the grocery chain is publicizing the phony discount -- which it claims celebrates the company's 75th anniversary. To be clear, Publix has been around for 88 years.

"This coupon is not supported by Publix and is not valid at any of our locations," the grocery chain wrote on Twitter. "We recommend you don’t click the link or provide your personal information."

For real Publix savings, you should click here instead.

Previous: No, you can't take $75 off a purchase of $80 or more at Publix with this coupon

