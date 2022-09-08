Some of the items might surprise you.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Take full advantage of the statewide grocery sales tax holiday happening this month by freezing your food.

There are many reasons to consider freezing, according to the website Thrifty Frugal Mom.

It saves time.

Freezing already prepared food makes it easy to grab for a meal or snack later.

It saves money.

Especially when you buy in bulk and stock up during sales.

It keeps things fresh.

You won't have to worry about having to toss stale or spoiled food.

It's healthy.

If you freeze fresh fruits and veggies when they are in season or on sale you can enjoy them all year long.

What food can you freeze?

Butter

It is one of the few dairy items that will stay the same texture once it is thawed. Stock up on the next sale and you'll always have some on hand.

Milk

It sometimes separates when you freeze it, but shake it up once it is thawed and it mixes together nicely. Tip--check if your plastic milk jug has an indented circle on the side. If it does, it will expand to keep it from bursting in the freezer. If it doesn't, make sure to empty about two inches of the container before you freeze it.

Raw veggies

Slice them up, put them in a freezer bag, and you're good to go.

Fruit

Frozen bananas, blueberries and raspberries are great for smoothies. Frozen grapes make a delicious treat, especially during the hot summer months.

Garlic

You can freeze garlic whole or in individual cloves. When you need it, just use it as you would if it wasn't frozen. It even works in a garlic press just as easily.

So, the next time you're shopping, consider freezing some of your items.