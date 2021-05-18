Fully vaccinated Food City customers, employees to no longer be required to wear masks

ABINGDON, Va. — Fully vaccinated Food City customers and employees will no longer be required to wear masks inside stores beginning Thursday, May 20.
The company said in a press release that masks must still be worn if required by state or local law.
Fully vaccinated employees will have a vaccination logo displayed on their name badge.
You must continue to wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated, according to the company.
Social distancing will still be encouraged.
Hand sanitizer and cart wipes will continue to be provided.
Additionally, enhanced cleaning procedures will continue.