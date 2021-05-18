Fully vaccinated Food City customers, employees to no longer be required to wear masks

The company said in a press release that masks must still be worn if required by state or local law.

ABINGDON, Va. — Fully vaccinated Food City customers and employees will no longer be required to wear masks inside stores beginning Thursday, May 20.

The company said in a press release that masks must still be worn if required by state or local law.

Fully vaccinated employees will have a vaccination logo displayed on their name badge.

You must continue to wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated, according to the company.

Social distancing will still be encouraged.

Hand sanitizer and cart wipes will continue to be provided.