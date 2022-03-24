Gov. Lee proposes 30-day suspension on all grocery sales taxes

The proposed grocery tax suspension will be included in the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget amendment, which is planned for delivery on March 29.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee proposes a 30-day suspension of state and local grocery sales tax to relieve Tennesseans as prices for everyday items continue to rise.

In an announcement made on Thursday morning, Gov. Lee announced his proposed grocery tax suspension will be included in the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget amendment, which is planned for delivery on March 29.

“As Americans see their cost-of-living skyrocket amid historic inflation, suspending the grocery tax is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean,” Lee said in a statement on Thursday. “Our state has the ability to put dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans, and I thank members of the General Assembly for their continued partnership in maintaining our fiscally conservative approach.”

The governor also announced he would host a roundtable with several business owners in Covington on Thursday at 3 p.m. to discuss his tax cut proposal and other economic challenges that Tennesseans face.

