TBI warns public of human trafficking phone scam

Anyone who receives a similar phone call should ignore the caller’s message and report it to the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or online.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is warning the public about a reported phone scheme involving a man representing himself as a representative of a human trafficking task force.

The scheme reportedly uses the phone number of the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline as well as a number associated with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The caller, who reportedly identifies himself as Ryan McClain, said he represents the Nashville Human Trafficking Task Force and informs the person their phone number has been identified as being on the phone of a human trafficking victim and if they want to have their name “cleared,” they need to pay a large sum of money.