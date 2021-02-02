Ole Smoky Distillery moves up significantly in list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

“We are honored for the second year to be ranked amongst some of the world’s most successful and fastest-growing companies," said Robert Hall, CEO of the distillery.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ole Smoky Distillery announced it has been recognized for the second consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

The distillery moved up significantly by 1190 spots from last year to a ranking of #3112 in 2021, officials said.

According to a press release, the list showcases the most successful and fastest-growing private companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“We are honored for the second year to be ranked amongst some of the world’s most successful and fastest-growing companies. Ole Smoky Distillery’s growth in the spirits market continues to rise,” said Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery. We are especially proud of our 2020 results given the unique challenges that all businesses faced last year. Our team worked incredibly hard and remains flexible and nimble during this unprecedented time to keep our business growing.”