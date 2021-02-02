Tennessee gas prices surge to highest average since 2014

Tennessee is still the 9th least expensive market in the nation and below the $3.27 national average.

TENNESSEE, USA — Auto club group AAA reports for the first time in seven years, Tennessee has reached average gas prices above $3.00 per gallon.

Gas prices jumped 12 cents over the last week, leading to an average of $3.01 per gallon. Despite the average, 67% of gas stations still are below the $3.00 average, the highest 10% reporting an average of $3.24 for unleaded.

In a statement on the price hikes, AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper stated: “The key driver for this recent rise in the price of gas is crude oil, which typically accounts for between 50% and 60% of the price at the pump. And last week’s decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies to not increase production further only exacerbated the upward momentum for crude oil prices.”