New WICShopper app to help participants establish, reinforce healthy eating habits

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has released the WICShopper app to help participants establish and reinforce healthy eating habits.

The app is part of the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.

The WICShopper app helps WIC participants identify what they can purchase with their prescribed WIC benefits, according to a press release.

The app allows WIC participants to scan the UPC barcode of store products determining whether that product is allowable as a WIC food item and on the participant's WIC benefits.

The WICShopper app also provides the location of Health Department clinics and WIC authorized store locations, healthy recipes, cooking, and shopping tips.

The WICShopper app is available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.